Is it possible to have an ‘accidental affair’? One woman says yes!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 13:44

An accidental affair? Credit: Shutterstock/2274210831

A woman from Australia has gone viral recently, as she reveals that she had an ‘accidental affair’ with her close friend’s husband.

Mother of one, Honeyy Brooks, typically makes up to $90,000 a month in her job as an OnlyFans model, so six months ago when she got another regular, big spending customer, she thought nothing of it.

The man subscribed to her account and immediately began to spend thousands of dollars on her exclusive content, even signing up to her $3,700-a-week ‘girlfriend package’ which includes priority messaging and one-way video calls.

She explained to a local news station that, “we can’t see any information about them. The only thing we get is a username and they can pick whatever username they want. We don’t see other people’s faces unless they send you a selfie, but it’s so normal for subscribers not to do that. A lot of them remain anonymous.”

After three months Honey said that: “he’d bought everything that I provided on my page so he wanted a more personal experience”. It was at this point that the man opted in for her ‘girlfriend experience’. “It’s basically like an online girlfriend; I am yours for the week,” she said.

Honeyy stated that normally subscribers only buy the girlfriend package for a week or a month at a time, however, this man kept paying for three months. She would message the anonymous man daily, until one day he seemingly “disappeared off the face of the earth”.

Weeks passed, and Honeyy thought nothing more of the man until early January 2024, when she was holidaying in Sydney and sleeping in after a night out. She suddenly woke up to many messages and missed calls from one of her best friends. “She had been trying to call me non-stop and then she was messaging me like, “Pick up, pick up, It’s about my husband,”‘ she said.

When the two friends finally spoke, her friend was hysterical and explained that her husband had been the mystery man subscribing to Honeyy’s account and conversing with her daily. They agreed to meet up when she got back to discuss the awful incident.

However, the next day Honeyy’s friend had a sudden change of heart, messaging her that she doesn’t think they should “continue the friendship” and apparently under the impression that Honeyy knew her husband’s identity all along.

She describes the relationship with her friend’s husband as “basically an online affair”, but continues to insist that she had no idea it was him.

Honeyy said she doesn’t think she will be able to repair the friendship again. “I’m blocked on everything,” she said, “and well the fact that they are still together, once a cheater, always a cheater, and I’m sure he will show his true colours again”.

Euro Weekly News spoke to Richard Howarth, a man living in Spain who has confessed to having multiple women at once. He explained that: “I think all affairs are accidental, you don’t plan what’s going to happen but sometimes it just does”. Relationship coach, Laura Lee from the UK had a different opinion. She told EWN that “if you make a promise to somebody then you should do everything in your power to keep that promise. It is never an accident to enter into a sinful relationship, and as far as girls working on OnlyFans, well, they must know that many of their subscribers are married – they clearly do not care – whether its the husband of a friend or any other woman in the world, what’s the difference?”

Can an affair really be accidental, and is it the fault of a woman if she is unknowingly with a married man?

Do you think you could forgive your best friend in such circumstances?