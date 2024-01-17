Los Nietos residents fear property rights shake-up

By Catherine McGeer •
Seashore Shake-up
THE proposed changes in the seashore delimitation have raised concerns among residents and officials in Los Nietos in the Region of Murcia. The delimitation plan outlines new boundaries, potentially altering property rights, land use regulations, and the demarcation of the Maritime-Terrestrial Public Domain. Regional Vice-President José Ángel Antelo, alongside Minister José Manuel Pancorbo, recently met with the Los Nietos Neighbourhood Association to address these concerns.
The term ‘delimitation of the seashore’ refers to the defining and mapping of boundaries along the coastal areas, outlining where land meets the sea. In the case of Los Nietos, this process has become a contentious issue with potential repercussions for the local community.
If implemented, the new criteria could impact over 250 homes, introducing additional conditions for certain residential areas. Antelo argues that this shift is not technically justified and could inflict ‘serious damage’ on existing properties.
The Los Nietos community has been dealing with a prolonged crisis due to various demarcation issues, making it crucial for the central government to carefully reconsider the potential consequences of the proposed seashore delimitation to protect the well-being of its residents and maintain the stability of the local environment.
