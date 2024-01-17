Mallorca gears up

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 15:45

Palma launches cycling event. Credit: Palma.es

The Mayor of Palma recently unveiled the upcoming 43rd Sant Sebastia Cycling Day, scheduled for Saturday, January 20.

The event will kick off at noon from Santa Eulalia Square, continuing its tradition of being a family-friendly, community-oriented celebration.

Highlighting the significance of this day, Mayor Martinez Llabres emphasised the importance of private sector support for cultural, sporting, and social initiatives in Palma, benefiting all citizens.

The forecast for the event includes a six-kilometre route through iconic locations like Parc de la Mar, Avinguda d’Antoni Maura, the Rambla, Cami de Jesus, and Carrer de Salvador Dali, with the finish line at Palau d’Esports de Son Moix.

For a Mallorca-centric twist, the IME will introduce a sustainable refreshment area to reduce plastic waste. There is also entertainment, including a children’s play area and Zumba activities.

Participants can register online until January 19 or in person on the day of the event. A variety of prizes, including €200 for the largest cycling groups, will be awarded, along with a chance to win children’s bicycles, gift vouchers, and helmets!

With three thousand free registrations available, the Sant Sebastia Cycling Day welcomes participants of all ages and physical conditions. It’s a day to celebrate the spirit of Mallorca through cycling.