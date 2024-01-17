Marbella relaxes planning regulations

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 8:51

Marbella speeds up Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella’s new urban planning regulations, which make it possible to make land use more flexible and adapt it to current needs, will come into force in February.

Councillor, José Eduardo Díaz, said that with this new procedure, “a firm step has been taken forwards inplanning”. The new rules will regulate the granting of business licenses in the municipality to give greater flexibility. “They also speed up detailed studies, first occupation licenses and all planning procedures and eliminate the obligation to make special plans, for example, when there are areas where roads need to be developed”, added Díaz.

The planning authorities have also given final approval to building in San Pedro Alcantara on the eastern side, which is currently undergoing urbanisation works, and which will, “generate space for public housing, for facilities and, above all, for areas of great importance for San Pedro Alcántara”, concluded the Councillor.