MiColchón chain opens new shop

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 17 Jan 2024 • 8:21

New shop opens in Malaga Photo: MiColchón

The Malaga-based group specialising in sofas and armchairs will open a new shop in Calle La Unión at the end of January.

The expansion of the Malaga firm MiColchón in the capital of the Costa del Sol continues with the opening of a new store in the emblematic Calle La Unión. The shop will offer a wide variety of beds, mattresses, bases, bedding and accessories, maintaining the high standards that characterise the brand and bringing its quality products and exceptional service to a wider public in Malaga.

This new establishment will be the twelfth for MiColchón, the fifth in the capital, and it will not be the last. The company is doing its best to contribute to the local economic and social fabric by generating job opportunities and collaborations with local businesses.

The company’s ‘mattressologists’ are specialised advisors in back problems and can advise on the most suitable mattress for each individual. From the end of January, shoppers will be able to try out for themselves the most comfortable beds and learn first-hand about Colchonology, MiColchón’s business philosophy based on advising and recommending the best option to guarantee healthy sleep.