Minister in charge of Italy’s art treasures accused of stealing artwork

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 14:34

Vittorio Sgarbi Photo: Wikimedia CC / Stefano Morselli

Vittorio Sgarbi, Italian Minister for Culture, and friend and art advisor to Silvio Berlusconi, has been accused of stealing a valuable painting.

The scandal focuses on a 17th century painting by Rutilio Manetti, from Siena. The work is ‘The Capture of St. Peter’, which until 2013 was on display at the Buriasco Castle in Piedmont. The owner of the castle and the painting, Margherita Buzio, reported the theft of the work in February 2013: the canvas had been cut during the night, leaving the frame, and had been replaced with a photograph to make the crime less obvious. Investigations hit a brick wall but it was revealed that an associate of Sgarbi had been interested in buying the painting not long before the theft.

Then in 2021 the painting reappeared in an exhibition inaugurated by Sgarbi himself, which allegedly contained an ‘unpublished’ painting by Manetti. A work almost identical to the stolen one except for a few small details including the addition of a candle to the background.

Sgarbi denies that it is the same painting and explained that it is just a coincidence, as the painting was allegedly found in a villa that Sgarbi’s mother had bought years earlier. According to Sgarbi the painting was found during restoration work and was already present in an inventory of the villa’s assets dating back to the 17th century.

But Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper also identified a restorer to whom Sgarbi is said to have sent the painting, asking him to restore it. Only in the photos shown by the restorer, the candle is not there. The restorer asked for a certificate of ownership, which never arrived, and returned the painting restored but without the candle.

Sgarbi continues to say that they are two different works, and indeed that the original one is his and the other a copy. However, the Carabinieri of the Heritage Protection Unit searched three of Vittorio Sgarbi’s homes and managed to seize Rutilio Manetti’s original ‘The Capture of St. Peter’.