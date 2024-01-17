By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 20:28

OK Band's unmissable BYO picnic concert: A U3A Vall del Pop extravaganza. Image: The Okay Band / Facebook

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 1:00.PM to 5:00.PM, the fantastic OK Band is set to host an inviting “Bring your Own” indoor picnic concert.

This event warmly welcomes U3A Vall del Pop members, their families, and friends.

Tables and chairs will be provided, and convenient on-site parking is available at Cami Benimallunt.

A cash bar will be at your service, offering a selection of wine, cava, beer, and soft drinks.

Indulge in delicious cakes and sausage rolls available for purchase.

The U3A stands for lifelong learning, fostering an environment for individuals no longer in full-time employment to share their knowledge, skills, interests, and experiences.

The group is open to everyone in the community.

Engage in learning activities within small groups that cater to members’ preferences, covering a wide array of subjects, educational, recreational, cultural, physical, and social.

The U3A enriches lives, facilitates new friendships, and supports continued learning in a nurturing environment.

For more insights into the diverse activities offered by the U3A, take a peek at their current and past newsletters.

These publications contain write-ups on subjects ranging from flower arranging to walking, book reviews to photography, and much more.

For additional information, visit the website at www.u3avalldelpop.com