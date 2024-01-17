One night 22 free concerts in Palma

By John Smith •
Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 17:04
Hombres G on stage
Credit: Oliver Alexander Anderson Huerta CC
The Sant Sebastia revetla, which is held on Friday January 19, is one of the most eagerly awaited musical nights for residents of and visitors to Palma.
You will be spoiled for choice as there will be between three and five performers at one of five different venues around the city and there will be a total of 22 performances of music which will appeal to all ages.
The evening kicks off at the 6pm in Plaza Mayor with a huge bonfire with visits from a number of giants and big heads as well as the playing of xeremiers (traditional bagpipes known in English as ‘Bag of Groans’).
The venues for the different performances which start at around 8.30pm and run until the early hours are Plaza Mayor, Plaza del Rey Juan Carlos I, Plaza de l’Olivar and Plaza de Cort subject of course to the weather as they are in the open air.
Then, as part of the celebration, on Sunday January 21, popular Madrid band Hombres G who are celebrating their 40th Anniversary will be playing in Son Fusteret with doors opening at 6pm and the concert starts at 8pm.
