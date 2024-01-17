By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 23:44

Pedal power triumph: Joiosa's Felipe Orts secures spectacular victory. Image: Ajuntament de la Vila Joiosa.

The renowned cyclist Felipe Orts has achieved his first title as “Campió d’Espanya” in cyclocross in Amurrio.

Sponsored by the Vila Joiosa City Council, this victory marks a significant achievement for La Vila Joiosa.

In a key race, Felipe Orts showcased an impressive performance. After initially dropping to fifth place, he quickly regained the lead with remarkable speed.

His commanding pace allowed him to establish a significant lead in the first lap, finishing with a 24-second advantage over the chasing group.

With determination and composure, Felipe Orts continued to extend the gap, securing the victory in an impressive fashion.

This victory marks the sixth national championship title for La Vila Joiosa, with Felipe Orts becoming the record holder as the only cyclist to achieve this feat in six consecutive years.