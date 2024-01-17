By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 23:44
Pedal power triumph: Joiosa's Felipe Orts secures spectacular victory. Image: Ajuntament de la Vila Joiosa.
The renowned cyclist Felipe Orts has achieved his first title as “Campió d’Espanya” in cyclocross in Amurrio.
Sponsored by the Vila Joiosa City Council, this victory marks a significant achievement for La Vila Joiosa.
In a key race, Felipe Orts showcased an impressive performance. After initially dropping to fifth place, he quickly regained the lead with remarkable speed.
His commanding pace allowed him to establish a significant lead in the first lap, finishing with a 24-second advantage over the chasing group.
With determination and composure, Felipe Orts continued to extend the gap, securing the victory in an impressive fashion.
This victory marks the sixth national championship title for La Vila Joiosa, with Felipe Orts becoming the record holder as the only cyclist to achieve this feat in six consecutive years.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.