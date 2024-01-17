Revolutionising travel: A-33 Motorway slashes travel time

By Catherine McGeer •
A-33 Motorway Paves the Way
IN a significant boost to connectivity, the newly opened A-33 motorway segment between Yecla and Caudete is set to cut travel time between Murcia and Valencia by 25 minutes. Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, highlighted its dual impact, reducing travel time and easing truck congestion on Murcia’s West Bypass by 40 per cent. The journey, once around two and a half hours, is now streamlined to approximately two hours, contingent on traffic conditions.
The innovative A-33, constructed using the ‘fresco sobre fresco’ technique, this a construction method where new layers of fresh concrete are applied onto existing layers while they are still fresh, boasts sustainability and potential cost-effective maintenance. Puente sees this approach as a blueprint for future projects. Beyond efficiency gains, the motorway offers a more pleasant route compared to the coastal AP-7.
President of the Murcia Region Fernando López Miras underscored the Altiplano motorway as a long-awaited milestone and emphasised the pressing need for ongoing infrastructure development, urging Minister Puente to accelerate projects like the Mediterranean Corridor and AVE connections for the region’s prosperity.
