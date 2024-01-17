By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 18:19

Rock 'n' Roll Sunday: Elvis and Cher tribute shows in Moraira. Image: Just Pretend Elvis Tribute / Facebook.

Join in the fun at Saxo in Moraira on Sunday, January 21, at 4:00 PM for an enjoyable afternoon with Just Pretend, the fabulous Elvis Tribute.

Following the Elvis Tribute at 4:00 PM, stick around for a fantastic Cher Tribute show at 6:00 PM.

Don’t miss out on the back-to-back entertainment!

Entrance is free, all Saxo asks is that you come and have a good time, grab a drink, and immerse yourself in the music!

Relax in the Saxo Chill Out Garden, where you can choose from a variety of drinks and food options.

The garden opens an hour before the event starts and stays open late into the night.

Find your way to Saxo, located at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.

For more details, reach out via email at info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.