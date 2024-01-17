Shops close in protest on Sant Sebastia Day in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 15:26

La Industrial Toy Store in Palma. Credit: Jugueteria La Industrial/Facebook.com

In a bold move, Mallorca’s association of small and medium-sized businesses (PIMEM) has called for a city-wide shutdown on January 20, Sant Sebastia day, to protest the removal of this beloved holiday.

Despite it being a regular working day, several establishments are standing in solidarity with the cause and will remain closed.

Among the businesses taking part in this protest are:

La Industrial Toy Store

Lila bookstore and the answers

Botiga Melicoto

Drac Magic Bookstore

Quintana Curtains

PIMEM insists that their decision to close shop is entirely justified, as they believe that everyone in the city should be able to enjoy the festivities of their patron saint.

They find it inconceivable that Sant Sebastia Day has been relegated to a working day, and they hold all political parties accountable for unanimously agreeing to this change.

Mallorca’s residents and tourists alike will undoubtedly feel the impact of this protest, as it disrupts the usual hustle and bustle of the city. PIMEM’s stand is a powerful message of the importance of preserving local traditions, even in the face of modernisation.