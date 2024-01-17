Shops close in protest on Sant Sebastia Day in Mallorca

By John Ensor •
Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 15:26
La Industrial Toy Store in Palma.
Credit: Jugueteria La Industrial/Facebook.com
In a bold move, Mallorca’s association of small and medium-sized businesses (PIMEM) has called for a city-wide shutdown on January 20, Sant Sebastia day, to protest the removal of this beloved holiday.
Despite it being a regular working day, several establishments are standing in solidarity with the cause and will remain closed.
Among the businesses taking part in this protest are:
PIMEM insists that their decision to close shop is entirely justified, as they believe that everyone in the city should be able to enjoy the festivities of their patron saint.
They find it inconceivable that Sant Sebastia Day has been relegated to a working day, and they hold all political parties accountable for unanimously agreeing to this change.
Mallorca’s residents and tourists alike will undoubtedly feel the impact of this protest, as it disrupts the usual hustle and bustle of the city. PIMEM’s stand is a powerful message of the importance of preserving local traditions, even in the face of modernisation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.