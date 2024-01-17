Stolen Picasso recovered by Belgian police

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 18:24

Recovered paintings by Chagall and Picasso. Credit: parquets-procureur-roi/namur.be

In a remarkable turn of events, police have recovered two priceless works of art that were stolen 13 years ago.

Belgian authorities have successfully located two stolen masterpieces, one by Pablo Picasso and another by Marc Chagall, after they had been missing for a staggering 13 years.

The recovered artworks, ‘The Head’ by Picasso and ‘The Man in Prayer’ by Chagall, were found in pristine condition, complete with their original frames and without any signs of damage.

Investigation begins

Namur’s Federal Judicial Police received a tip-off towards the end of 2022, alerting them to the fact that a Belgian resident in Namur had attempted to sell the two missing artworks, which had been stolen from a private collector in Tel Aviv, Israel, back in 2010.

The stolen loot included not only the precious paintings but also jewellery valued at an estimated $680,000 at the time. The combined value of the artworks stood at approximately €900,000 when they were lifted.

Despite the collector’s residence being equipped with a state-of-the-art alarm system, the cunning thieves managed to disable it and gain entry to the empty premises without detection. Once inside, they made off with both the valuable artwork and the jewellery.

A meticulously executed investigation by Namur’s Federal Judicial Police unfolded over several months, with the primary objective of identifying the suspect, his routines, connections, whereabouts, activities, and the places he frequented.

This comprehensive inquiry aimed to ascertain whether the suspect indeed possessed the stolen art and to recover it without delay.

In the course of 2023, police surveillance and resources led to the conclusion that the suspect was in possession of the sought-after paintings, likely stored either at his own residence or a relative’s.

Last week, authorities conducted a search at his primary residence, where they uncovered a substantial sum of money but found no trace of the missing artworks.

Priceless artworks found

Continuing their relentless pursuit, investigators conducted a third search, this time in Antwerp, which eventually proved to be the breakthrough they had hoped for

Deep within a well-equipped basement, the stolen Picasso and Chagall paintings were discovered concealed in wooden boxes with securely fastened lids.

As a significant development, the primary suspect has been issued an arrest warrant, bringing the case closer to a resolution.