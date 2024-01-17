The latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 18:41

2023 saw the Almeria airport hit sky high figures, as the improvement in connections boosted aviation activity significantly.

The airport closed the year with 10.2 per cent more users than during 2022, according to data released on Monday, January 15 by Aena, as it reported that 775,393 passengers passed through in 2023.

This increase coincided with the new connections that the airport added throughout 2023 with the French, German and Portuguese markets.

As 2024 sees plans for even more added destinations, Almeria airport will surely continue to soar this year.

Hospital attack

A parking attendant from Torrecardenas Hospital has been left with a broken nose after an attack from a disgruntled driver.

On the morning of Friday, January 12, an attendant in the parking lot of the Torrecardenas University Hospital was attacked by a driver after he informed him that there were no more free spaces available. Reports state that the driver got out of his car, and without saying a word physically assaulted the attendant, leaving him with a broken nose.

Members of the hospital’s private security immediately went to the scene, to take charge of the situation and assist the injured worker, while members of the National Police Corps arrived and proceeded to arrest the aggressor.

Sunny days in Vera

There were no winter blues to be seen here in Vera last Sunday, January 14.

As part of the towns ‘winter beaches’ program, a group meditation session was held on the beach, as many residents sat in peaceful silence together, swaying in rhythm with the soft beating from the waves.

As the adults relaxed, the little ones ran up and down the beach, enjoying the warm winter sun.

Registration for these family fun Sundays is not necessary, and anybody wishing to participate can simply turn up at the beach at 10am, the only thing you will need is a yoga mat.

Goodwill thieves

A couple have been arrested for the theft of donations from churches in Albox and Macael.

Police in Almeria have arrested two people in Albox, a man and a woman, as perpetrators of three crimes of robbery from two churches and a chapel in Albox and Macael.

The events occurred at the beginning of December 2023 and were reported by brotherhoods and devotees from both towns. Some of the thefts are alleged to have occurred in the middle of the liturgy, while the faithful were attending mass inside the church.

Both are now in police custody and are reported to have admitted their crimes.

Vaccines without appointment

From Monday, January 15, almost 60 health centres in various towns of the Almeria region will offer vaccines against flu and coronavirus without an appointment.

Almeria has joined the Andalusian Health Service’s plan to vaccinate without an appointment, and originally the open days were to be every Thursday, but the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has decided to extend the walk-in calendar to the entire week, that is, from Monday to Friday.

At the vaccination points, flu and/or COVID vaccines will be administered to people who are not yet vaccinated during this campaign that began on October 9 2023, and belonging to the target groups of the campaign: all people aged 60 or over regardless of whether whether or not they have underlying pathologies, adolescents and adults under 60 years of age with chronic illnesses or risk situations (smoking, pregnant women, health professionals or other essential professions such as state security forces and bodies) and the cohabitants of all these people of risk.

The complete list of centres and schedules can be consulted on the junta de andalucia website under the section ‘vacunas’ and ‘puntos de vacunacion’ .