“They think it’s a race track”

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 8:38

Neighbours can't put up with it any longer Photo: pxhere CC

Neighbours have complained about the noise and high speed of tuned-up cars being raced through different parts of the town and many, who have been putting up with it for the last two years now say the situation is”untenable” for them.

Now they have decided to take the problem to the media and social networks after having alerted the police on several occasions: “In view of the fact that the numerous complaints, reports to Línea Verde and hundreds of calls to the Local Police by the neighbourhood collective of the northern ring road of Estepona have not borne fruit, we have no choice but to present our complaints publicly,” they have said.

An “unbearable” noise and at a speed far above the limit, these cars move through the city as if it were a race track. This is what these neighbourhood complaints allege in the face of the major problem they are facing and which they are not prepared to tolerate any longer.

According to the local residents, these vehicles should not be on the road and despite this, “the police turn a blind eye”. In addition, they point out that these vehicles are being identified by model and number plate, but all to no avail.

These people say that if a solution is not found soon, “the next complaint will be to the Town Hall and will be made directly to the Junta de Andalucía“.