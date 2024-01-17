Trending:

Tragic accident in Fuengirola

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 14:51

Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene Credit: Shutterstock/1675124689

On Tuesday, January 16 a huge crash took place between two cars at the exit of Muebles Benitez (Fuengirola) towards Malaga.

Long delays followed the accident as police and emergency services rushed to the scene. The two cars that were involved both suffered substantial damage to their vehicles, and both drivers needed urgent medical attention. 

Unfortunately, the driver of one of the cars did not make it, and passed away in the hospital. 

Many users on social media have come forward to state how dangerous they believe that exit is, and have urged all drivers to proceed with care and caution. 

