Tragic toddler found starved beside dead father 

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Jan 2024 • 10:56

Tragic toddler, Bronson Battersby. Credit: Facebook.com

A small seaside town in Lincolnshire was recently the scene of a tragic incident, in which a toddler’s lifeless body was found next to his father who had died of a heart attack.

The harrowing events involve a two-year-old boy named Bronson Battersby who was found lifeless beside his father, Kenneth, in their Skegness home, on January 9.

Kenneth Battersby, aged 60, is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack, not before December 29.

In an age where it has never been easier to keep in contact with friends and family, how on earth could something like this happen?

Unanswered visits from social services

Little Bronson was classified as vulnerable and was under the watchful eye of social services, who paid a visit to the premises on January 2. However, there was no reply. Reportedly the social worker also made enquiries at other addresses.

Social services made a subsequent call to the house on January 4, but this also went unanswered. Alarmed, the worker reached out to the police, but it took five agonizing days until the tragic scene was uncovered.

Tragic cause of death

Bronson’s preliminary autopsy indicated a heart-wrenching cause of death—starvation and dehydration. Astonishingly, the family dog, Skylar, was found emaciated but alive.

Bronson’s mother, Sarah Piesse, who had left the household before Christmas due to disputes with Mr. Battersby, expressed her anguish, blaming social services for their inaction.

She stated, ‘If social services had done their job, Bronson would still be alive. But they didn’t do anything.’

A family friend commented, ‘Bronson deserved so, so much better. He was such a loving, adorable little boy. They found him curled up at Kenneth’s legs.

‘He was left in the dark and must have been terrified and so confused. He must have thought his dad was just asleep or something.’

Lincolnshire County Council launches review

Lincolnshire County Council swiftly initiated an urgent review into the case, expressing condolences to the affected family and friends. The social worker involved is reported to have taken voluntary leave but not suspended.

Lincolnshire Police stated, ‘Investigations have been carried out, and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.’

How could it happen?

This heart-wrenching tragedy leaves many questioning not just the effectiveness of child protection authorities and their support systems, but also the wider society.

In today’s interconnected world, with countless means of communication, tragedies like the one above leave many questioning the loss of community spirit that was once prevalent in society.

In a time when neighbours once looked out for each other, it’s a timely reminder to rekindle that sense of shared responsibility and vigilance to protect young and old alike.