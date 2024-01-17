UIK’s December inflation surprise

By Linda Hall •
TOBACCO: Increased duty affected December inflation
Inflation in the UK rose unexpectedly to 4 per cent in December owing to higher alcohol and tobacco prices.
This was the first increase in 10 months after City economists predicted a 3.8 per cent December figure following November’s 3.9 per cent.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the annual inflation rate increase was influenced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s increases on alcohol and tobacco duty in his Autumn Statement, with prices rising by 9.6 per cent and 16 per cent respectively on the year.
The ONS’ chief economist Grant Fitzner pointed out that higher drinks and cigarette prices were partially offset by falling food inflation. Prices had still risen, he said, but they went up “at a much lower rate” than in December 2022.
There was little change in the price of factory-produced goods while raw materials were lower than in 2022, Fitzner added.
Fuel prices dipped by 10.8 per cent in the year ending in December 2023, compared with a decline of 10.6 per cent in the year to November after a fall in petrol and diesel prices.
Services inflation rose a little from 6.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent but core inflation, which did not include items including energy, food, alcohol or tobacco, remained – against expectations – unchanged at 5.1 per cent.
City experts said this would come under scrutiny from the Bank of England as Threadneedle Street’s next bank rate decision is due on February 1 although a reduction was likely to be delayed until May.
