Trending:

Velez-Malaga’s stellar theatre lineup

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 17 Jan 2024 • 13:47

Cultural Crescendo in Velez-Malaga Image: taquilla.com

THE Cultural Department of the City Council of Velez-Malaga has revealed the lineup for the Teatro del Carmen for the first quarter of 2024. Culture Councillor Alicia Ramírez expressed her joy at the increased audience attendance over the past months and announced upcoming performances by acclaimed actors, poetry, zarzuela (traditional Spanish musical theatre), and a contemporary dance interpretation.

Connecting Communities: Teatro del Carmen’s Commitment to High-Quality Theatre

Ramírez emphasised the commitment to offering high-quality theatre and connecting with the community. She shared, ‘We want our programming to always feature top-notch theatre, bringing high culture to as many residents as possible.’ The upcoming events include a diverse mix of quality theatre, commercial hits, music, and family-friendly programming.

Mark Your Calendar: Velez-Malaga’s Cultural Season Begins January 20

The cultural season kicks off on January 20, the second event on January 27 is a unique dance show by David Segura, combining classical and contemporary dance, as well as breakdance, with proceeds supporting the social works of the Hermandad del Carmen.

Councillor Alicia Ramírez also provided a glimpse into the next quarter, teasing a live opera performance on May 24. For more detailed information see the town hall social media pages..

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading