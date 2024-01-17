Velez-Malaga’s stellar theatre lineup

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 17 Jan 2024 • 13:47

Cultural Crescendo in Velez-Malaga Image: taquilla.com

THE Cultural Department of the City Council of Velez-Malaga has revealed the lineup for the Teatro del Carmen for the first quarter of 2024. Culture Councillor Alicia Ramírez expressed her joy at the increased audience attendance over the past months and announced upcoming performances by acclaimed actors, poetry, zarzuela (traditional Spanish musical theatre), and a contemporary dance interpretation.

Connecting Communities: Teatro del Carmen’s Commitment to High-Quality Theatre

Ramírez emphasised the commitment to offering high-quality theatre and connecting with the community. She shared, ‘We want our programming to always feature top-notch theatre, bringing high culture to as many residents as possible.’ The upcoming events include a diverse mix of quality theatre, commercial hits, music, and family-friendly programming.

Mark Your Calendar: Velez-Malaga’s Cultural Season Begins January 20

The cultural season kicks off on January 20, the second event on January 27 is a unique dance show by David Segura, combining classical and contemporary dance, as well as breakdance, with proceeds supporting the social works of the Hermandad del Carmen.

Councillor Alicia Ramírez also provided a glimpse into the next quarter, teasing a live opera performance on May 24. For more detailed information see the town hall social media pages..



