By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:17

Alicante prepares for GeocoinFest Europe. Image: Mark Clemens / Facebook.

Alicante is gearing up for an exciting treasure hunt as it hosts the annual GeocoinFest Europe event from September 20 to 22.

This marks the first time the event is being held in Spain, and Alicante has been chosen as the venue for this thrilling adventure that will bring together over 1,500 participants from various parts of Spain, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

During the event, participants will explore the streets of Alicante in search of ‘caches’- small objects hidden by fellow players.

Using GPS devices, they navigate public spaces to uncover these hidden treasures.

Geocaching is a family-friendly game or sport that involves locating these ‘caches,’ which are accompanied by record books for players to document their finds.

The geocaching website also serves as a platform for recording discoveries.

When a player finds a ‘cache,’ they can leave another object in its place and document the experience in the record book and on the website.

This international gathering promises a weekend filled with adventure and camaraderie as players from Spain, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, and beyond come together to enjoy the unique and exciting activity of geocaching.