By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:17
Alicante prepares for GeocoinFest Europe. Image: Mark Clemens / Facebook.
Alicante is gearing up for an exciting treasure hunt as it hosts the annual GeocoinFest Europe event from September 20 to 22.
This marks the first time the event is being held in Spain, and Alicante has been chosen as the venue for this thrilling adventure that will bring together over 1,500 participants from various parts of Spain, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
During the event, participants will explore the streets of Alicante in search of ‘caches’- small objects hidden by fellow players.
Using GPS devices, they navigate public spaces to uncover these hidden treasures.
Geocaching is a family-friendly game or sport that involves locating these ‘caches,’ which are accompanied by record books for players to document their finds.
The geocaching website also serves as a platform for recording discoveries.
When a player finds a ‘cache,’ they can leave another object in its place and document the experience in the record book and on the website.
This international gathering promises a weekend filled with adventure and camaraderie as players from Spain, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, and beyond come together to enjoy the unique and exciting activity of geocaching.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.