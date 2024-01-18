Trending:

AVE stop greenlit at Balsicas-Mar Menor Station

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 12:58

Connecting the region Image: Shutterstock/ Irene Miller

IN a significant development, the municipal plenary session held on January 11 in San Pedro del Pinatar unanimously approved a motion for the establishment of an AVE stop at the Balsicas-Mar Menor railway station. The motion, presented by the Popular Party, emphasises the strategic geographical location of the locality, creating a pivotal connection point between Murcia, Cartagena, and the Mar Menor region.

Pedro Javier Sánchez’s Vision for Regional Integration

Pedro Javier Sánchez, the spokesperson for the Popular Party, highlighted the station’s role in linking the Mar Menor towns and the South of Alicante, home to approximately 100,000 residents. Sánchez also highlighted the station’s accessibility, situated in close proximity to the RM-19 motorway, connecting seamlessly to the A30 motorway, Murcia motorway, A7 motorway (Mediterranean motorway), and Corvera International Airport.

Next Steps: Implementation Plans in Motion

The motion garnered unanimous support from all four political groups represented in the meeting, namely PP, PSOE, AISP, and VOX. Sánchez expressed hope for collaborative efforts with neighbouring town councils and the Regional Government to implement this proposal, extending its benefits to both residents and the multitude of tourists visiting the region annually.

Continue Reading