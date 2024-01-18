Bad Ass Bistro is back!

By EWN •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 14:26
After a well deserved break, Bad Ass Bistro has reopened it’s doors, ready for 2024!
Following a very successful New Year’s Eve bash, Bad Ass closed for 2 weeks, allowing time for some R & R for Paul, Chris and the staff, and of course some refurbishments, which are only possible during this time.
This will be The Bistro’s 3rd year in operation, and at the end of each year, a new project is undertaken to improve the experience for our treasured customers.
At the end of the first year this entailed minor adjustments and a general facelift to the restaurant, as we were just 8 months old, but in November 2022 we upgraded our terrace with new furniture, shading and wind protection, bringing a far more stylish look to the Bistro.
In December 2023 we further enhanced the terrace with infrared heating and more adequate lighting for “Al fresco” dining throughout the colder months. And we are very pleased to announce that we have just finished a new flooring in the interior of the restaurant which we feel our customers will appreciate.
We are so proud of what we have achieved in these 3 years, and of the relationships we have built with our clients over this time, and thank you all for the praise, encouragement and loyalty that you have shown us.
We look forward to receiving clients, old and new this year, and will try our very best to make your experience as Bad Ass as possible!
Tel: 951 430 637
