By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 8:49

Benidorm's green makeover with the pruning of 26,000 trees. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

The Parks and Gardens Department of Benidorm is actively involved in crucial pruning and conditioning work for the trees throughout the municipality.

This initiative aims to ensure the optimal condition of the vast majority of tree species in the area.

Councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate highlighted that Benidorm is home to approximately 26,000 tree specimens, making it not only one of the cities with the highest proportion of green spaces but also one with the most extensive tree population.

The city has approximately 3,800 mulberry trees undergoing pruning while simultaneously pruning approximately 3,500 palm trees.

The work is progressing well, with over 60 per cent already completed and a target to finish before March.

Banana trees, numbering around 8,000 in Benidorm, undergo pruning every three to four years.

This year, approximately 3,000 specimens are planned for pruning to maintain their health.

The councillor also emphasised the local government’s dedication to creating a sustainable and green city.

He contrasted these efforts with past administrations that opted for tree removal, replacing them with concrete, an approach divergent from the current commitment to preserving and enhancing the city’s green spaces.