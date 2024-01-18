By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 19:59

Benidorm's January boost: International events transform low tourism season. Image: Studioimagen73 / Shutterstock.com.

January traditionally considered a low season for tourism in Benidorm, has seen a positive change in recent years.

The change is due to the influx of international events.

The introduction of events with national and international projections, such as the Cyclocross World Cup and the Benidorm Fest, has brought a new dynamic to the hospitality industry during this traditionally quiet month.

Another plus for businesses and the Department of Tourism.