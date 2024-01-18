By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:07

Elche grows: Population surges by 2,705 inhabitants in 2023. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

The city of Elche has experienced a population growth, with an increase of 2,705 new inhabitants as of January 1, 2023.

The population has risen from 235,580 residents in the previous year to a total of 238,285, according to official data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Elche maintains its position as the nineteenth most populated municipality in Spain. It surpasses Granada, which has 232,246 inhabitants.

Within the Valencian Community, Elche remains the third most populous city, following Valencia (804,121 inhabitants) and Alicante (350,598 inhabitants), which rank third and tenth, respectively.

Gender distribution shows that, among the total residents, 120,422 are women, and 117,863 are men.

Moreover, 80 per cent of the population resides in the urban area, while the remaining 20 per cent live in the city’s districts.

The municipal register also reveals that 35,367 foreigners are living in Elche.

Among them, Morocco is the most common country of origin, with 5,210 residents, followed by Colombia with 4,667, Romania with 4,271, and China with 2,356 residents in Elche.