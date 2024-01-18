By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 16:07

Elche's Sport Department tees up collaboration with Golf Federation. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche’s Department of Sports has signed a collaboration deal with the Golf Federation of the Valencian Community.

This agreement marks a significant step toward fostering and popularising golf and its various facets in Elche.

The joint commitment involves coordinating efforts to organise competitions and other sports events under the Federation’s umbrella.

Additionally, they’re set to roll out a comprehensive training program for golf.

The collaboration will extend to schools through targeted campaigns, ensuring that the younger generation is introduced to the charms of golf.

The initiative also includes the organisation of sporting events, meetings, and conferences, all aimed at boosting awareness and engagement in golf.

The ultimate goal is to enrich the sporting landscape of the city and encourage people of all ages to participate actively in various golf-related activities.

This includes initiatives targeting both the youth, promoting golf as a fun starting point, and adults, emphasising grassroots and amateur levels.

Lastly, the agreement encompasses the arrangement of gatherings, seminars, and conferences in Elche, focusing on sports activities associated with the Golf Federation of the Valencian Community.