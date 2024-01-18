By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jan 2024
Elevate your yoga: Discover aerial hammock classes in Alicante. Image: Artit Wongpradu / Shutterstock.com
Experience the modern-style inversion therapy of Aerial Hammock classes.
The therapy is where a silk hammock suspended from above takes traditional yoga to new heights.
Aerial arts have gained global popularity for the myriad physical and mental benefits they offer.
Aerial yoga classes turn the conventional yoga practice on its head by using the hammock to assist with postures.
This provides practitioners with the sensation of weightlessness, spinal decompression, assisted stretching, and core stabilisation.
The hammocks not only deepen stretches but also aid in achieving balance, allowing users to explore postures with greater freedom of movement and playfulness.
Courses and classes are now available in Alicante.
For more information or to secure your spot, reach out via email to info@karmavida.es.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
