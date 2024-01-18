Europe’s greenest countries led by Norway

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 13:39

Green Norway Credit: Simo87vr CC

A new study by solar experts Hemsol reveals that Norway is the greenest country in Europe.

Four from Scandinavia in top five

The study used data from the European Environment Agency, the Odyssee-Mure Project and the Energy Institute to create an index with factors such as renewable energy share, recycling rates, carbon dioxide emissions.

Norway is considered to be the ‘greenest’ and most environmentally friendly country thanks to its high renewable energy share recorded in 2022, despite having high carbon dioxide emissions per capita and large amounts of farmland area.

The Norwegian government’s commitment to sustainability does not just stop at its own country; in fact, there is an international commitment to ensure that many developing countries can access clean and renewable energy through both bilateral and multilateral partners, as well as pledging up to 3 billion Norwegian Krone (€262 million) a year to help save the world’s tropical forests while improving the livelihoods of those who live off, in, and near them.

Second is Austria, third is Finland which in 2022 enacted a new Climate Act which established revised emission reduction objectives for 2030 and 2050, while also updating the target for 2050.

Fourth is Iceland followed by Sweden which has set the target to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere by no later than 2045.

Spain disappointing in 21st place

Of the 30 countries studied, Spain came in at a rather low 21, but was still ahead of France, Ireland and Portugal.