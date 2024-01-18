By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 16:23

Extending Christmas: Explore the Nativity Scene Museum in Alicante. Image: Asociación de Belenistas de Alicante / Shutterstock.

Extend the festive spirit a little longer and immerse yourself in the world of nativity scenes at Alicante’s Nativity Scene Museum.

Located in the heart of the old town, this museum houses a captivating collection of Christmas dioramas, showcasing various aspects of the birth and life of Jesus.

Crafted by artists from the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of Alicante, these displays provide an intimate and evocative glimpse into the deep-rooted tradition of nativity scene construction in the city.

The museum also features a significant collection of nativity scenes from different parts of the world, adding an element of global diversity and originality to the exhibition.

Housed in a beautifully renovated old house, the museum preserves the atmosphere of the past, and even the cistern has been maintained.

Spain has a rich history of nativity scenes, with the first documented one appearing around 1300 in the Barcelona cathedral.

The Counter-Reformation in the 16th century fueled the creation and staging of nativity scenes across Catholic Europe, reaching its peak in southern Italy during the Baroque period.

In Spain, the tradition gained momentum in the 19th century, and it remains a vibrant part of the Christmas celebrations.

Visit the Nativity Scene Museum at Calle San Agustín 3, Alicante, from Tuesday to Friday.