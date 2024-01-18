By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 21:30
Get ready to sashay: Drag Queen Gala hits Torrevieja. Image: WhiteHaven / Shutterstock.com.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 3, as the Torrevieja International Auditorium opens its doors to host the XV Drag Queen Gala “Ciudad de Torrevieja.”
Drag Queens from across Spain will showcase their spectacular performances in a bid to claim the coveted Drag Queen crown for 2024.
Directed and presented by the renowned “La Plexy,” the official presenter of Pride Madrid, this gala is a standout event in Spain’s drag scene.
The night promises to be unforgettable with surprise guest artists of top-tier talent and a panel of judges consisting of industry professionals and notable personalities, adding an element of excitement for the audience.
The Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association has stepped up its game this year, offering increased prizes for the winners.
Tickets for the event can be purchased via the Cultura Torrevieja website www.culturatorrevieja.com and at the municipal box office.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
