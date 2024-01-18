By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 17:12

Harmonies in Orihuela: A musical journey. Image: Orihuela Turistica.

Orihuela takes pride in its vibrant music scene, offering a diverse range of events that promise to captivate audiences.

Kicking off the musical extravaganza on February 10 is “Tiempo Eterno,” a Spanish dance and flamenco show that delves into the timeless, the enduring, and the eternal essence of time.

On February 11, brace yourself for “Aidalai Tributo Mecano,” a tribute to the iconic Spanish pop group.

Valentine’s Day brings a special treat on February 16 with “El Consorcio,” a musical ensemble featuring the exceptional talents of Amaya Uranga, Estíbaliz Uranga, Iñaki Uranga, and Carlos Zubiaga.

Formerly part of the renowned group Mocedades, they gained international acclaim with the timeless hit ‘Eres Tú,’ representing Spain in Eurovision.

Marking a melodious note on February 23, the “Orihuela Professional Conservatory Band” takes the stage.

This year, as part of their exchange program, the Romanian conductor, Sergiu Sandu, will lead the band as a guest conductor, adding his expertise to rehearsals and a concert.

Breaking new ground on March 2, the “Orihuela Talent Show” emerges as a unique event showcasing the exceptional talents of Vega Baja.

Helmed by local talents Esmeralda Grao and Roberto Bahía, the stage is set for a celebration of skill and creativity.