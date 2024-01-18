Homes for motor homes planned

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 8:20

Motor homes need somewhere to stay Credit: Txemari. (Navarra) flickr

Camper Vans are very popular across Spain and much of Europe but they don’t receive a very warm welcome in Mallorca.

Vox proposal

Following a proposal presented by Vox in session of the Consell de Mallorca, the Council has confirmed that it will discuss the creation of designated areas with local councils where camper vans and caravans can stay overnight.

At the moment, there is only one area for those in mobile homes to dispose of waste water and that is in the Son Castello industrial estate so hygiene must be an important matter for councils to consider.

This action is supported by the AMMICCA mobile supporters association and recently some councils had already indicated that they were reviewing the situation anyway.

No overcrowding

This consolidated review should result in the creation of a number of small areas designated just for the use of tourers and they will have access to certain necessary facilities.

Even the Costa del Sol which sees a regular influx of motor homes gets in wrong sometimes with regards to disposal of waste water.