By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 18:55

Javea Municipal Archive thrives in 2023, Answering 1,124 queries. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.

The Municipal Archive of Xàbia (Javea) had a busy year, attending to a total of 1,124 queries in 2023.

Of the queries received, 250 were internal, coming from different departments of the City Council seeking information, documents, or files for ongoing administrative procedures.

The remaining 874 were external, representing people seeking information through electronic means, telephone, email, or in-person visits.

The archive received several donations throughout the year, including a significant contribution from the Garcia Casabó family.

The donation included a parchment certificate from 1708 signed by the archivist of the parish church of Xàbia and a document from 1838 listing 439 neighbours who had paid the “decimal contribution” with details of payments in fruit and cash.

Looking ahead, the archivist mentioned the challenge for the year: the implementation of the electronic file.

With over 100,000 electronic files integrated into the administrative management platform since 2015, the documents will soon be transferred to the Municipal Electronic Archive.

The Councillor for Culture, Mavi Pérez, expressed appreciation for the donations and highlighted the archive’s role as the “custodian of all our history.”