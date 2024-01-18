By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 17:27

Musical artistry: Jazz magic in Gandia. Image: Magalí Datzira / Facebook.

Jazz enthusiasts in Gandia, mark your calendars for January 27th at 7:00 PM!

Magali Datzira, a talented double bassist, singer, and composer from Barcelona, will be gracing the stage with her unique and diverse musical proposal.

Rooted in jazz, her sound draws inspiration from various genres, including funk, electronic pop, intimate Mediterranean sounds, and urban rhythms.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Jazz in Marbella

Magali’s debut solo album, “Desde La Cuina,” showcases her versatility and warmth.

Recorded in different contexts, the album reflects her personal touch and close connection to the audience. Her lyrics, which she writes herself, reveal a deeply personal and highly sensitive voice.

Magali Datzira is performing at the Teatre del Raval Sant Ramon, 8, 46702 in Gandia.

For more information, email info@teatreravalgandia.org or call (+34) 962866532.

The box office is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM and half an hour before the show.

It promises to be an evening filled with exceptional jazz and musical artistry!