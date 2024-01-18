By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 17:27
Musical artistry: Jazz magic in Gandia. Image: Magalí Datzira / Facebook.
Jazz enthusiasts in Gandia, mark your calendars for January 27th at 7:00 PM!
Magali Datzira, a talented double bassist, singer, and composer from Barcelona, will be gracing the stage with her unique and diverse musical proposal.
Rooted in jazz, her sound draws inspiration from various genres, including funk, electronic pop, intimate Mediterranean sounds, and urban rhythms.
Magali’s debut solo album, “Desde La Cuina,” showcases her versatility and warmth.
Recorded in different contexts, the album reflects her personal touch and close connection to the audience. Her lyrics, which she writes herself, reveal a deeply personal and highly sensitive voice.
Magali Datzira is performing at the Teatre del Raval Sant Ramon, 8, 46702 in Gandia.
For more information, email info@teatreravalgandia.org or call (+34) 962866532.
The box office is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM and half an hour before the show.
It promises to be an evening filled with exceptional jazz and musical artistry!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.