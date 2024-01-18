National Geographic’s 2024 must-visit destinations unveiled!

By Catherine McGeer •
National Geographic's top picks for 2024
IN a recent feature, National Geographic unveiled its top picks for 2024 getaways, urging readers to explore the charming streets of Frigiliana and Casares in the Malaga province. Frigiliana, in the Axarquía region, has long shed its hidden gem status, becoming a tourist hotspot with its steep, narrow streets, and whitewashed houses, making it a defining landmark in Malaga.
National Geographic’s curated list of 100 recommended villages for 2024 showcases Frigiliana and Casares as the only Málaga representatives, alongside picturesque areas like Santillana del Mar in Cantabria, Ayllón in Segovia, and Buitrago de Lozoya in Madrid.
For Frigiliana, the magazine highlights its location within Axarquía, adorned with ‘luminous white villages’ surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and almond trees. The feature traces the town’s history through Phoenician, Greek, and Roman influences, with a significant impact from the Arabs evident in its architecture and gastronomy.
National Geographic particularly praises Frigiliana’s Barribarto, the old quarter, where visitors can stroll through narrow, winding streets adorned with flower-filled pots. The presence of the San Antonio church, with its bell tower, adds to the town’s attraction. The article encourages readers to discover hidden staircases, passageways, and courtyards, adorned with traditional tiles, making Frigiliana, described as a ‘miniature wonder,’ a must-visit destination in 2024.
