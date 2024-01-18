New offices bought by Balearic Government

By John Smith •
Reviewing the new office building
Credit: Balearic Government
It should take the Balearic Government around 14 years to recover the cost of buying a new building thanks to savings it will make on rental outlay.
This new building has cost €20.7 million and is situated on Carrer Ter (Polígon de Son Fuster) in Palma, allowing the Balearic Government to transfer 430 public servants from rented accommodation for which the Government was paying just over €1.5 million a year.
It actually employs 1,323 people in Palma and will still have to pay €2.2 million per annum in rent to keep them housed in offices but the long term saving is clear and the Government will have a valuable property which should increase in value.
This action is part of an ongoing programme to rationalise spending, cut costs and improve public access by streamlining the administration.
“The goal was to save, we thought it was a necessary purchase, and this was a good opportunity at a competitive market price,” said the Vice President of the Government after completing a visit to the facilities.
