News in Brief: Costa Blanca North.

Charity Swim
The charity swim across Javea’s Cabo de la Nao on December 9 raised €4,025.95 for the local Cancer Charity branch, which the organisers presented in a symbolic cheque to Mayor Rosa Cardona. All of the money raised will be used to fund cancer research.
The Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, commended the work of the Department of Tourism. The mayor highlighted the accomplishments achieved in a short time and the elimination of barriers that affected the competitiveness of Valencian tourist destinations. The repeal of the tourist tax was specifically mentioned.
The Policia Local in Teulada and officers from the Guardia Civil post in Moraira have begun carrying out weekend road controls. “The object is not only to guarantee increased security for residents but also to identify individuals who could be linked to unlawful activities,” police sources confirmed.
A bus service was provided for passengers on the Line 9 tram between Altea’s Garganes station and Calpe on January 13. The interruption enabled the engineering stress tests carried out periodically to monitor the safety of the bridges over the Algar and the Mascarat ravine in Calpe.
As of now, there are 17,874 patients pending Trauma surgery in the Community, of them 6,449 in the province of Alicante. As well as 14,519 in Ophthalmology, of which 5,867 are in the province; and 12,603 in General Surgery (4,390 in the province).
The 450 students and 30 professors of La Vila Joiosa’s new school, Doctor Álvaro Esquerdo, have started taking classes at the facilities. Built on Avenida Ciutat de Requena, the school occupies 4,400 square metres divided over two floors with 600 square metres of outside covered space.
Attention all rock enthusiasts!
Be sure not to overlook the electrifying performance by Strange Brew at the Overdrive Rock Café, located at Calle Guadalest 19, La Nucía.
Mark your calendars for January 21st, when the show kicks off at 6:30 PM.
Strange Brew is your ultimate ’60s/70’s Rock Covers Band, delivering a dynamic blend of classic favourites and some hidden gems for the true aficionados!
Don’t miss this opportunity to dive into the timeless sounds of rock.
Music lovers whether you like to join in or just enjoy the sounds head over to Nicky’s Jam Session at the Irish Tavern in Albir on Sunday, January 21 starting at 8:00.PM.
All musicians are welcome to come and join in with the House Band or just enjoy listening to some fantastic music!
For more information head to the Irish Tavern at Camí Vell d’Altea, 20, Albir, Alicante 03581, or call (+34) 610 12 92 83
Who says you need snow for an Après Ski Party?
Join in the fun at Anouki’s Pub in Alicante on January 20, starting from 10:00 PM, for a night of pure après ski vibes.
You can enjoy the best music from Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands, creating a lively atmosphere that’s sure to keep you grooving all night long.
No snow is required, just throw on your favourite ski gear and let the party begin!
Anouki’s Bar is located at Calle Montengon 8, 03002 Alicante.
They have the tunes, the energy, and the perfect setting for an unforgettable night.
For more details, email anoukispub@gmail.com.
