Pet blessings for Sant Antoni Day

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:32

Palma Police horses were blessed Credit: Palma Council

In what is a long time tradition, several hundred pets and working animals with their owners congregated in Palma for the annual blessing on Wednesday January 17.

Blessing of the animals

This is the Saint’s Day of Sant Atoni Abad and a procession wound through the streets of Palma until the participants ended up outside of the chapel bearing his name.

To the sound of the Municipal Band and local bagpipes, with Palma Mayor Jaime Martínez Llabrés looking, on the priest blessed the animals, starting firs t with horses ridden by members of the Local Police who alongside the Guardia Civil brought their own canine units and there were also dogs from ONCE and fire brigade units.

There mainly cats and dogs brought by their owners as more exotic breeds are no longer allowed to take part but raptors and birds of prey including owls were allowed in the parade.

All were reportedly well behaved

There are no reports of any animals or their owners getting involved in any scraps and some of the animals were so cute they had to be photographed by onlookers.