Pet blessings for Sant Antoni Day

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:32
Palma Police horses were blessed
Credit: Palma Council
In what is a long time tradition, several hundred pets and working animals with their owners congregated in Palma for the annual blessing on Wednesday January 17.
This is the Saint’s Day of Sant Atoni Abad and a procession wound through the streets of Palma until the participants ended up outside of the chapel bearing his name.
To the sound of the Municipal Band and local bagpipes, with Palma Mayor Jaime Martínez Llabrés looking, on the priest blessed the animals, starting firs t with horses ridden by members of the Local Police who alongside the Guardia Civil brought their own canine units and there were also dogs from ONCE and fire brigade units.
There mainly cats and dogs brought by their owners as more exotic breeds are no longer allowed to take part but raptors and birds of prey including owls were allowed in the parade.
There are no reports of any animals or their owners getting involved in any scraps and some of the animals were so cute they had to be photographed by onlookers.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
