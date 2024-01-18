Pilot Project to Revamp Mar Menor Beaches

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 16:30

Charting a Cleaner Future Image: Cartagena Town Hall

THE City Council of Cartagena has officially launched a pilot project aimed at refining procedures to clean up the muddy areas near the beaches of Mar Menor, as announced by Mayor Noelia Arroyo. The project is valued at €75,500, the contract follows a simplified process, that will function in parallel to environmental procedures, to expedite the project and ensure testing occurs during the dry season in Mar Menor, minimising biodiversity impact.

Innovative Cleanup Methods Tested Over Six Weeks

Over six weeks, they’ll try out methods to cover a 600-square-metre area and remove 150 cubic meters of mud. Mayor Arroyo said, ‘In Estrella de Mar, we’ll test the extraction and covering methods suggested by environmental experts. We want to see how well they work and if they affect the environment.’

Scientific Committee Supervises Project for Biodiversity Preservation

The project, supervised by Mar Menor’s scientific committee, includes barriers to keep the water clear and considers the needs of species like seahorses, and Cymodocea nodosa. Mayor Arroyo mentioned that €700,000 from the Autonomous Community of Murcia will fund the pilot programme and the following cleanup, filling a gap left by the State’s plans for Mar Menor.

For more Costa Calida news click here