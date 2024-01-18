By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 19:22

Pinoso residents make a lifesaving impact in 2023. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

In 2023, the Alicante Transfusion Centre received a great response from the residents of Pinoso.

475 individuals participated in the monthly blood donation drives, among them, 425 successfully donated, and notably, 35 people made their first-time contributions.

While the majority of donations took place at the Health Centre, two donation drives stood out, taking place in the Cultural Centre.

The May 12 marathon drew in 83 individuals, resulting in 76 successful donations, including 8 from first-time donors.

Additionally, the December 29 donation drive, held in the afternoon to coincide with the Christmas holidays, saw 36 participants, with 34 successfully donating, including 6 first-time donors.

The most responsive dates were on May 12, August 21, and October 27.

The Department of Health and the Alicante Transfusion Centre have expressed their gratitude for the ongoing collaboration in Pinoso, encouraging the community to participate in upcoming donation appointments.