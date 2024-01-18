Queen Vic pub up for sale

By Linda Hall •
EASTENDERS: Elstree studios sold to French insurer Axa
The BBC has sold its EastEnders studios in Elstree in a drastic cost-cutting exercise.
According to reports in the UK media, the broadcaster has sold the north London complex to the investment division of the French insurance giant, Axa.
No mention has been made of the sums involved, although the BBC is known to have wanted £70 million (€81.6 million) for the site.
Elstree Studios opened in 1914 and the BBC acquired the 16-acre (approximately 6.5- hectare) installation with seven sound stages and post-production facilities in 1984 to produce EastEnders, its new soap opera.
Under the terms of the deal which were revealed in the Telegraph, the BBC can continue filming the soap set in fictitious Walford as Axa will lease part of the studio space back to the BBC for 25 years.
The BBC knows it must make up a £500 million (€582.4 million) shortfall now that the government has vetoed plans to increase the licence fee by 9 per cent. Instead, the annual fee will rise by 6.7 per cent to £169.50 (€197.45).
Director general Tim Davie has already made programming cuts which include slimming down Newsnight, in hopes of saving an annual £200 million (€232.9 million).
