Schwarzenegger detained by Munich airport customs

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 7:00

“I’ll be back…or maybe I won’t!” Credit: Shutterstock/400335991

World famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been detained at Munich airport for hours because of his expensive watch.

The star was held for over three hours when he travelled to Germany for a charity auction on Wednesday, January 17. On arrival in the country, he was detained by customs agents at Munich airport over an expensive watch he was carrying that was intended to be sold at a charity auction held in the city on Thursday, January 18.

It is the law in Germany that valuables over a certain price must be declared when travelling internationally, though Schwarzenegger was never given the typical form used to disclose this, reports have stated. He was delayed for over three hours, having been reported to have “cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” explained a source close to the actor.

After paying the tax prepayment and being released, a rep for the actor told a local news outlet that: “all is well and we look forward to a very successful charity event.”

Schwarzenegger will appear at the Dinner and Auction for Environmental Protection at the Stanglwirt on January 18, according to a press release. “The proceeds will support the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which organises the annual AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT climate conference in Vienna and backs climate projects globally,” the invitation states.