Singing sensation: Melissa Carver

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 18:40

Stars in her eyes!

Melissa Carver is a vocalist and entertainer who is currently living on the Costa Del Sol. Aged 22, she was born in Malaga and has been singing professionally since she was 18.

Euro Weekly News caught up with Melissa, to find out how she got here, what she’s doing now, and what the future holds for this young, bright, singing star.

Melissa told EWN that she attended the performance school ‘Dance Point’ in Glasgow, Scotland and trained in Contemporary, Jazz and Hip Hop. Since then, singing has taken Melissa on some amazing corporate jobs to places in Norway and Denmark, with the highlight of her career being “headlining the Viva La Diva show”. She has spent many years with the Salons Variety Theatre in Fuengirola, and has just completed performing in the pantomime. Melissa told us that: “music is my outlet, on the stage I feel like I am a better version of myself”.

When asked what her favourite song to perform was, she responded, “definitely Listen by Beyonce”, adding that it would be her dream to perform live on stage with the American singer who she describes as “a massive inspiration” to her.

Melissa is currently in rehearsals for the return of the incredible show, Viva La Diva, which she will perform at the Salon Varietes Theatre later this year. She is also part of a new duo called “DIVA FEVER” with Toni-Leigha.

EWN asked Melissa what advice she would give to any young singers out there with a dream of performing as a living. “They should follow their dreams! Also, to the parents: push them all the way.”

Melissa told us that her future goals are to “live a comfortable life, travel and keep creating new shows and content to entertain people”.

Clearly there are big things in store for this highly driven diva, who with her polite and playful nature was a pleasure to speak to. The advice from Euro Weekly News to the world would be: watch this space!