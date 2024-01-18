By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 10:57
Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs: Magical panto extravaganza. Image: OlgaKan / Shutterstock.com.
Stay festive for just a little longer and join in some panto fun as Careline proudly presents “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs”.
Catch the performances on January 19, 20, and 21.
The evening show kicks off at 8:00.PM, while the Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 3:00.PM.
Immerse yourself in the classic tale of a princess exiled into the perilous forest by her wicked stepmother, only to be rescued by seven dwarf miners who welcome her into their home.
Snow White’s beauty and kindness captivate every creature in the kingdom, except her jealous stepmother.
When the Magic Mirror declares Snow White the fairest, she must seek refuge in the forest, forming a heartwarming bond with the lovable seven dwarfs: Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy, and Dopey.
The story takes a dramatic turn when the Queen deceives Snow White with a poisoned apple, leading her into a deep sleep that only true love’s kiss can break.
Don’t miss the magic!
Book your tickets online at www.carelinetheatre.net.
Careline Theatre is located at Carrer Valent, 03728 Alcalalí.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
