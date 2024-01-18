Spain’s birth rate plummets to historic low

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 13:20

Father holding new baby. Credit: Max Topchii/Shutterstock.com

Recent statistics reveal that Spain’s birth rate has plummeted to a historic low, but what are the reasons behind the current trend?

Spain has recorded its lowest birth rate in history, with fewer than 300,000 children born in the first eleven months of 2023.

Startling statistics

In a striking decline, only 294,854 children were born in Spain from January to November 2023. This figure is 6,504 less than the same period in the previous year, marking a historic low since the National Institute of Statistics (INE) began its recordings.

The downward trend is evident when compared to 2017’s figure of 359,424. The data signals a concerning shift, as this is the first time annual births have fallen below 300,000 in the first eleven months.

Increasing maternal age

Another significant shift is the rising age of new mothers. The INE data from November 2023 shows an interesting reversal. Figures show there were more births to mothers over 40 (2,934 births) than to those under 25 (2,446 births).

November saw 27,507 births, 804 fewer than in the same month of 2022. It’s been over two years since Spain exceeded 30,000 births in a month, a situation last seen in October 2021.

Death rates and economic factors

The death toll in 2023 stood at 433,533, the lowest since 2019 and 26,945 less than in 2022. This decline in deaths, following the difficult pandemic years, suggests a gradual return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Economic factors, as outlined by experts, play a crucial role in this demographic shift. Today, UGT Secretary General Pepe Alvarez highlighted the significant income disparity in Spain.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining vital economic systems. He highlighted that the distribution of income in Spain is very unequal and how vital it was to be able to maintain a decent minimum wage.

A wider European perspective

Th falling birth rate phenomenon isn’t exclusive to Spain. Neighbouring countries are experiencing similar trends. France, for instance, reported its lowest birth rate since 1946, with only 678,000 births in 2023, a 6.6 per cent decrease from the previous year.

In Nordic nations, there’s been a noticeable increase in certain areas. However, data from Eurostat indicates a decline in fertility rates, with Denmark experiencing a 2 per cent drop, Sweden seeing a 12 per cent decrease, and Finland facing a significant 20 per cent reduction.