By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 14:07

Step back in time: Join the legendary tale with Robin Hood. Image: Desafío Medieval

Embark on a journey to Nottingham Castle, where the proclamation of Juan sin Tierra as King of England sets the stage for a historical tale.

Knights, led by Sir Robert of Locksley, petition the King to sign a Charter of Liberties granting rights to his subjects.

However, when the King refuses, Sir Robert and his fellow knights, including the soon-to-be Robin Hood, decide not to recognise him.

As a result, Sir Robert is stripped of his titles and becomes an outlaw in his own land.

Robin Hood, banished from Nottingham, seeks refuge in Sherwood Forest, forming a close bond with the charismatic Little John, the outlaw leader.

This fellowship grows stronger with the addition of the good-natured Friar Tuck and the courageous Will Scarlett, who risks his life to save Robin Hood.

Experience the medieval challenge at Magic Excalibur Medieval Complex (Exit 65 on the AP7), located between Benidorm and Alfaz del Pi.

The hour-and-a-half show includes a medieval-style dinner and drinks.

As you enjoy your meal, witness jousts and tournaments featuring armoured knights, majestic horses, and the clash of swords and spears.

For more information, contact: reservas@desafiomedieval.com or call (+34) 966 944 467.