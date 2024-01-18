This could be world’s fastest car

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 11:52

The Ararkis Sandstorm promises a special ride Credit: Ararkis Automobili Ltd

The Ararkis Automobili Ltd, company based in the UK has unveiled what it claims to be the fastest street-legal car ever.

What’s an EV Hypercar?

What’s more, the Ararkis Sandstorm is an EV Hypercar which is not only luxurious but accelerates from standing to 100kph in a staggering 1.5 seconds according to the man behind the company.

Priven Reddy, is a South African-born tech entrepreneur known for his innovative and cutting-edge global projects (who could be the next Elon Musk) and this has culminated in the creation of the Sandstorm, a vehicle that he claims represents the future of EV Hypercars.

The vehicle boasts an impressive 500-kilometre range on a single charge, can achieve an 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes, and the Sandstorm boasts Lightweight Body Technology, Accurate Installation Technology, Mirror Surface Technology, Super Boost Technology, and Thermostat Battery Technology.

Do you have a spare €1.8 million?

Sounds good but in order to own one of the limited edition of 20 unique lightweight carbon fibre bodywork vehicles you will need to pay around $2 million (€1.8 million approx.) and the ownership club will be so exclusive, you have to wait to be invited to join.

Perhaps once these cars are sold, the entrepreneur will turn his attention to producing an electric model which is just as efficient but more in line with the average driver’s pocket.