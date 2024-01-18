Torrox empowers seniors: Workshops, galas and more!

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:45

Senior Empowerment in Torrox2024 Image: Shutterstock/ BearFotos

IN a bid to enhance the quality of life for its senior citizens, the Torrox Town Council has unveiled an ambitious program for 2024. At the forefront is a cutting-edge digital literacy workshop aimed at empowering older residents with essential technological skills. The year will also feature several grand events, including the Golden Wedding Gala, Valentine’s Day Celebration, and the Senior Citizens Gala.

Historic Budget Boost for Senior Citizens Department

Marking a historic milestone, the Senior Citizens Department will operate with the highest municipal budget ever, enabling the implementation of various workshops and excursions over the coming months. Since January 8, engaging activities such as Zumba Gold, Zumba Gold Toning, and Dance Seniors have been in full swing.

Month of the Senior: A Preview of Exciting Activities

Looking ahead, the Month of the Senior, which begins in late April, promises a slew of exciting activities, including a special Senior Luncheon and additional travel opportunities. Notably, one of the upcoming trips will take seniors to the Andalucian Parliament. They emphasised the continued provision of regular offerings, such as memory workshops in Torrox, Torrox Costa, and El Morche. Stay tuned for more announcements on forthcoming activities!

