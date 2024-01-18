By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 17:51

Unearth Benidorm's Past: Enjoy the Tossal de La Cala Tour in English. Image: Visit Benidorm.

If you’re eager to delve into the history of Benidorm, the Tossal de La Cala tour in English, organised by Benidorm Council, is an excellent opportunity.

Situated atop a 100-metre-high hill, the Tossal de La Cala site has a rich history.

Excavations in the 1940s by Father Belda and in 1965 by Professor M. Tarradell revealed archaeological remains dating back to the 2nd and 1st centuries BC.

Recent archaeological excavations, conducted by the University of Alicante since 2013, unveiled that Tossal de La Cala was a Roman settlement occupied by the armies of Quintus Sertorius during the Sertorian Wars.

The presence of Roman soldiers is confirmed by the discovered wall, different rooms, and materials, establishing the site as a fort or ‘castellum’ built by General Sertorio around the year 77 BC.

The Tossal de La Cala was a key element in a Roman chain of coastal military enclaves strategically positioned on cliffs and coves with difficult access.

These locations played a crucial role in controlling the movement of ships during naval warfare.

The ‘castellum’ has been museumised in various phases and is open for visits from Monday to Friday until May 31, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For guided tours for groups, arrangements can be made by emailing visitatossal@benidorm.org