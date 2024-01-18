By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 16:03

Villamartín Carnival 2024 Poster Contest open. Image: Rendertm / Shutterstock.com.

Until January 26, the Villamartín Council is accepting submissions for the poster contest announcing the Villamartín Carnival 2024.

Those interested can submit their proposals to advertise the local Carnival and compete for the prize awarded by the jury, which includes €150 for the purchase of painting or stationery materials.

The winning poster will also be reproduced as the official image of the Villamartín Carnival.

Participants can submit one or two works each, with free design and the main theme being “Villamartín and its Carnival.”

The poster should reflect the unique characteristics of the Villamartín Carnival festivities, showcasing the elements that identify the city.

The submitted works should be in a vertical and reproducible format at 50 x 70 cm, proportional to these measurements.

They must be mounted on a rigid panel or background to allow proper handling and full protection of the original, especially if it is produced on paper.

The works should not include any added labels.

Unsigned works should be delivered to the Tourist Office on weekdays until January 26 by 3:00.PM.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a closed envelope containing the author’s information (name, surname, address, and contact telephone number).